🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county death count is at 832.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,916 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,934 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,409 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 2,089 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,243,932.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30–Aug. 5, stood at 5.4%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 11:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,827,114 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, Aug. 12.

• 5,793,625 people are fully vaccinated; with 21,392 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 908 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 224 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, there were 16 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,941 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 169,552 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,990,227 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,621 of total cases have been among health care workers.