Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. deemed Michael Alan Hornick a violent sexual predator

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne man who admitted he raped a girl was sentenced Thursday to spend up to 20 years in state prison.

Michael Alan Hornick, 29, formerly of Charles Street, pleaded guilty to a single count of rape of a child in April.

Hornick was arrested by Luzerne Borough police in August 2020 after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

When police questioned Hornick about the allegations, he admitted to engaging in a sexual act with the girl one time, court records say.

But, Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn argued Hornick repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted the girl for two years.

Hornick’s attorney, Benjamin Stanton, countered Quinn arguing his client only pleaded guilty to one offense.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Hornick to six-to-20 years in prison after deeming him a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration upon his release of his address, employment and vehicle ownership.

Prior to being sentenced, Sklarosky presided over a sexual assessment hearing to determine the Megan’s Law classification of Hornick.

Paula Brust, a member of the state Sexual Offender Assessment Board, testified Hornick met the criteria of a violent sexual predator due to the age of the victim, the number of times the victim was assaulted, and Hornick’s prior criminal offense of corruption of minors.

“My opinion is Mr. Hornick has pedophilia disorder,” Brust testified, noting statistics show Hornick would likely re-offend.

Stanton took issue with Brust using Hornick’s prior corruption offense that involved Hornick providing alcohol to a 16-year-old girl in 2019. Hornick pleaded no contest to corruption of minors and was sentenced to 15 months probation in June 2020.

Quinn said the corruption case began as a sexual assault case despite a sexual assault charge being withdrawn in the plea agreement.

For his part, Hornick apologized saying he “feels horrible,” and is open to counseling while in prison.

His fiancee and her daughter noted Hornick has played a role in their lives.

The mother of the child said her daughter is afraid to be left alone with anyone and hesitant to form any relationships.

“You did the worst thing ever to my daughter,” the mother said to Hornick.

The child’s grandmother said she fears the trauma to her granddaughter will result in other issues as she gets older.

“We have no idea how this is going to impact this little girl,” Quinn said. “He took advantage of a child who are the most vulnerable.’