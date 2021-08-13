Friedman Hospitality Group, Sheehan’s Pharmacy give vaccinations at jazz venue

Hypodermic needles to be used for COVID-19 shots are seen at the clinic Thursday night.

PLAINS TWP. — It wasn’t jazz that brought dozens of folks to the River Street Jazz Café on Thursday evening; instead, it was jabs.

The jazz venue, a part of the Friedman Hospitality Group, teamed up with the Plains Township-based Sheehan’s Pharmacy to distribute vaccines.

As part of the program, anyone who got the jab at either of the two clinics, both on Tuesday and Thursday this week, received a $40 gift card to use at any of the restaurants owned by the Friedman Hospitality Group.

Owner Rob Friedman told the Times Leader said he wanted to do the program partially because his businesses will be affected if lockdowns were to be necessary again, and large-scale vaccination is the best way to avoid that.

“Reading the statistics of the growth of the delta variant and hearing the number of people who still haven’t been vaccinated, and understanding that if you’re vaccinated, you’re protected … I just wanted to influence more people in our area who were maybe on the border, trying to figure out if they should get the vaccine, maybe influence them to get the vaccine,” Friedman said.

“I just think it’s important,” he went on. “I think the last thing people want is to go back to wearing masks inside, social distancing. I’m in the restaurant and hospitality business, so part of this is to protect my business.”

Katie Ruch, from Sheehan’s Pharmacy, said that the vaccination-and-gift-card combo was a “win-win.”

“With being vaccinated, hopefully people can enjoy a night out as well,” she said.

Ruch said that, for anyone who is still on the fence at this point, vaccination is still highly encouraged.

“It’s definitely better to feel a little lousy for a couple of days than to be hospitalized,” she said. She encouraged people to follow the recommendations of their own doctor, adding that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Those who got the first dose of the Moderna shot at the River Street Jazz Café will get their second dose at Sheehan’s Pharmacy.