🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say assaulted a woman who co-signed on bail so he could be released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on an unrelated trespass charge.

Kareem Owens, 40, also known as John Roland, ran out a rear door of an apartment at 199 Old River Road when officers spoke with the woman just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to court records.

Officers chased Owens to the rear yard of a home on New Elizabeth Street where he was arrested, court records say.

The woman told police, court records say, Owens strangled her and each time she attempted to yell for help, he tightened his grasp around her throat. She also alleged Owens got her in a headlock and strangled her again.

When officers arrived, Owens told them the woman is bipolar. When the woman told officers to arrest Owens because he choked her, Owens fled out a rear door, initiating a foot chase, court records say.

The woman told police Owens became upset when she told him she was removing her name on his bail posting involving an unrelated criminal trespass case.

Court records say Owens was arrested by city police when he entered a residence on Scott Street and picked up a pair of tie-dyed shorts with a Mickey Mouse symbol on June 5. Residents of the Scott Street residence did not know Owens, who claimed someone was chasing him, court records say.

At his preliminary hearing June 17, Owens waived a single count of criminal trespass to county court as a district judge modified his bail from $25,000 to $20,000.

Owens was released after his bail was posted June 17, allegedly co-signed by the woman he stands accused of strangling Wednesday night.

Owens, of Beade Street, Plymouth, was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Central Court on charges of strangulation, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was jailed for lack of $50,000 bail on the domestic violence charges.