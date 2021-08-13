🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In the fall, residents will be able to dispose of washers, dryers and other appliances when the city holds a white goods curbside pickup.

Mayor George Brown Thursday announced the program and provided details about how it will be conducted.

Residents must purchase permit stickers for $10 each to attach to the items to be collected. Each residence can purchase up to four stickers. Likewise, each unit of a multi-family dwelling can purchase up to four stickers.

Commercial properties and high rises are excluded from the pickup.

Permit stickers can be purchased at the City Tax Office on the first floor of City Hall, 40 E. Market St., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments can be made with cash and check or money order payable to City of Wilkes-Barre.

The pickup schedule for the neighborhoods is:

• Sept. 13-17, South Wilkes-Barre 1 & 2 and Downtown.

• Sept. 27-Oct. 1, North End, Heights and Brookside.

• Oct. 4-8, Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle and Goose Island.

• Oct. 18-22, East End, Parsons and Miners Mills.

The schedule is subject to change due to volume of items collected, staffing and weather.

Accepted items: Washers, dryers, hot water heaters, refrigerators with the doors removed, dishwashers, stoves, microwaves, compactors, chest freezers, water coolers and air conditioners

Items not accepted: Furniture, mattresses, rugs, dishes, lamps, televisions/electronics, tires, car batteries, recyclables, residential garbage and yard waste.

For a successful pickup, residents are asked to please adhere to the accepted items list. The city cannot remove any items from homes or backyards. All items must be placed at the curbside for collection by 6 a.m. on the first day of the pick-up week. Crews will not return to residences that did not place their items outside in time for pickup.

Please ensure that items are kept off of the street and sidewalk. Some streets may require temporary “No Parking Zones” so that all items are picked up. Please adhere to posted “No Parking Zones” to ensure that the pickup is safe and efficient.

For more information, call 570.208.4158 or Visit www.wilkes-barre.city/whitegoods.