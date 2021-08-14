🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal grand jury indicted a Takiyah Gordon Austin of Wilkes-Barre for allegedly participating in a scheme to defraud the government of more than $228,000 in COVID-19 emergency relief funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a press release the 29-count indictment was unsealed Thursday after Austin, 46, appeared in court.

In Friday’s press release acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Austin faces 21 counts of wire fraud, four counts of aggravated identify theft and four counts of theft of government funds.

The indictment alleged the scheme took place from May 2020 to May 21 while Austin, working as a claims specialist with the Social Security Administration, filed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for ineligible recipients in exchange for payment from them.

Austin allegedly filed claims after accessing SSA databases to obtain the personal identifying information from unsuspecting individuals and then diverted the PUA funds to addresses she controlled in order to use the funds for her own personal expenses.

The PUA program is a component of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law in March 2020. The program provides unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits.

Upon approval for program benefits, the applicant was required to submit weekly certifications indicating he or she was ready, willing and able to work each day, was seeking full time employment, did not refuse any job offers or referrals and had reported any employment during the week and the gross pay or other payments received.

Brandler said fighting pandemic fraud is a high priority for our office and the Department of Justice and thanked law enforcement and prosecutors for bringing it to light.

“When public officials are engaged in fraud it is particularly disappointing because public officials know all too well how much these diverted funds are needed by those truly affected by the pandemic,” Brandler said.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Special Assistant U. S. Attorney Megan Curran and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin are prosecuting the case.