Single day increases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County surged for the last 16 days, with new cases at or above 30 from Aug. 2 through Thursday, but appeared to level off at the end of the week, reporting 163 new cases Wednesday and 166 each on Thursday and Friday. ZIP Code data from Aug. 6 through Friday suggested a crest as well, with the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 still reporting the most cases, 29, but fewer by six from the total last week of 35.

The Hazleton code of 18201 reported the second highest total for the week, 25, up by 3 from the week before. The Kingston code of 18704 reported 18 cases, down substantially from the 29 cases reported last week.

Most of the rest of the cases were spread through the 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader. All told, eight codes reported double digit increases this week, while 28 codes reported from one to nine cases. Five codes reported no new cases, compared to nine with no new cases last week.