PITTSTON – The Badlees are back … at least for one night.

The Selinsgrove band that was a staple in Northeastern Pennsylvania in the 90s and had national success with their 1995 album “River Songs” will perform in September.

The band will appear at an event called Pittston Prohibition on Sept. 19. The even was announced Friday night by the Downtown Pittston Partnership.

According to a post on the Downtown Pittston Partnership Facebook page, Pittston Prohibition will host regional breweries and wineries and feature food trucks, cornhole and “much more” in downtown Pittston. The post promises more information to come.

The breweries and wineries listed to be participating are Susquehanna Brewing Company, 5 Mountain Brewing, Bartolai, Talerico’s Tropical Winery, Lucchi Barnyard Cidery, LBC Distillery and Holy Ghost Distillery.

A Facebook post by longtime Northeastern Pennsylvania music writer Alan K. Stout says that The Badlees will be performing with their full originial lineup.