Elaine Elko and her dog, Stevie, in line at the Slate Belt Butchery tent.

The WinneBagel, parked outside of the Wyoming Valley West parking lot, offered a variety of different tasty treats including a delicious candy apple cider.

Onlookers wave hello as a fire engine from the Hanover Township Fire Department rolls by. The parade featured dozens of fire and emergency vehicles from municipalities all over Luzerne County, in line with the parade’s theme: ‘Thank You, First Responders.’

‘Come visit but don’t stay,’ reads a T-shirt hanging from the side of the Shawnee Cemetery car in the parade.

‘UPS Ray’ Rondinella, the Grand Marshal of this year’s Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival parade, gestures to the crowd on Saturday.

PLYMOUTH — A grand old tradition returned to Main Street on Saturday, as the 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival entered its second day: the festival’s annual parade, which drew a large crowd of onlookers to watch the procession and snatch up as much candy as they could.

The theme to this year’s parade was “Thank You First Responders,” and that theme was prevalent all throughout the afternoon as police, fire and emergency vehicles from all over Luzerne County rode down Main Street to the sounds of applause and cheers from the crowd.

The parade traveled right through the heart of the borough and into the midst of the roughly 70 vendor tents and trucks that have set up shop for this year’s festival.

The crowd of spectators included many young children who were captivated by the sights and sounds of the parade, and only took their eyes off the vehicles when there was candy to be scooped off the sidewalk.

Swoyersville resident Sarah Shaw displayed her son Brantley’s bag of candy, filled to the brim with sweets, while he was watching the festival’s resident polka band, known as “Polka Bandski.”

“We lived out of the area for awhile, so it’s nice to be here and see some people we haven’t seen in a long time,” Shaw said. “My husband grew up here in Plymouth, so we always tried to get here when we could.”

The parade was led by this year’s Kielbasa Prince and Princess, seven-year-old Noah Bolesta and eight-year-old Skyler Riscart, who rode at the front of the pack.

Right behind them was the parade’s Grand Marshal, “UPS Ray” Rondinella, who’s become affectionately known by his nickname in town for his work as a UPS delivery driver.

Other groups featured in the parade included the Plymouth Shawnee Indians cheerleaders, the Wyoming Valley West marching band and the Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps.

The parade also featured a number of local political candidates spreading the word of their campaign, handing out business cards to parents while treating their children to candy.

A light rainfall that rolled into town right at the end of the parade looked as it it might become a big problem for pedestrians walking through the Festival, but fortunately the bad weather was gone as quickly as it came in, keeping festival-goers from having to flee to the safety of their vehicles.

While the titular kielbasa was the hottest item in town on Saturday, a number of food vendors offered some variety, as well: the ever-popular pierogi was represented well, a number of stops offered dessert options like funnel cake and Welsh cookies and plenty of vendors had their own tasty refreshments to go along with the food.

At the WinneBagel truck, owner Phil Delzeit offered up a sample of the one original recipe that he carried over from his previous food truck venture, “Panana Man,” which made him a household name and earned him a spot on a Food Network special. The recipe was for a candy apple cider, and it did not disappoint.

“I’ve been building this setup for three years,” Delzeit said. “It’s been well worth it so far.”

Elsewhere, the Slate Belt Butchery crew served up a sample of one of their signature tastes: kielbasa flavored like a Philly cheesesteak.

Waiting at the tent was Forty Fort native Elaine Elko, who was picking up a bottle of water for her dog Stevie, named after Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac.

“This is such a great weekend every year,” Elko said. “We love it here at the Kielbasa Festival.”