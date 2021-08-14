🔊 Listen to this

SCOTT TWP. — Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Columbia County man who has been missing since last Sunday.

Daryle McNelis was last seen in Bloomsburg on Aug. 8 around 11 p.m. wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts, according to a post from a private citizen shared by the Scott Township (Columbia County) Police Department’s Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

McNelis was believed to have been driving a red 2002 Chevy S10 pick-up truck with a license plate reading ZME-3167.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Township police at 570-387-1929 or to call 911.