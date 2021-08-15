🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — June Steinhauer sent me an email to let me know she and her husband, Charlie, are going to apply to the Pennsylvania State Historical Preservation Office for a historical marker for the 12th Ward Honor Roll that is proudly displayed in their yard.

I know this Honor Roll very well. It’s located in my old neighborhood in Plymouth. The Steinhauers live in the home that was once owned by Alex and Mary Kraynack, who were like grandparents to me.

The Honor Roll has been in that yard since the mid-1940s, and the original version, made of wood and glass, was repaired at least two times, but finally deteriorated to a condition beyond repair.

That’s when Son Ae Filchak, who lived on Second Street for a brief time, came forward a few years ago and donated $25,000 to have an exact replica of the Honor Roll made out of bronze. It’s an amazing tribute to all the 12th Ward residents who served in World War II and to all veterans of all wars.

My dad and my uncles are on that Honor Roll — every veteran on it is a hero, deserving of every honor that can be bestowed on them.

And this Honor Roll is one of the few left in our area and the state. Similar Honor Rolls stood proudly in every neighborhood years back, but they are now all gone.

That’s why it is so important to preserve this one, thereby preserving and honoring all veterans who so bravely served our country in all wars.

That’s why June and Charlie want to get the historical marker placed at the site. To tell people that this Honor Roll honors all veterans and should be given the historical designation as requested by the Steinhauers.

June told me that she has until Dec. 1 2021, to submit the application.

She needs help. Our elected state and federal representatives and senators need to get on board and see that this historical marker is approved.

June said part of the application process is to provide proof of the importance of the Honor Roll to Plymouth, the state of Pennsylvania and the country.

Really? I mean, what could be more important to a town, a state, a country than preserving and honoring the efforts of those who fought to preserve our liberty?

When we were kids, the corner of Reynolds and Second streets was our headquarters. We used to play in the shadow of the 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll, which stood in silent witness to our kids’ games of tag, Relievio and hide and seek at that corner.

We all knew our dads’ names were on the Honor Roll and our uncles and their friends. And we knew that they all served in World War II and fought for our country.

Alex “Ecky” Kraynack owned the property back then. He and his wife, “Mrs. K.,” took care of the structure. They painted it, planted flowers and shrubbery and Ecky erected a flag pole next to it. Every day the flag went up the pole and at sunset it came down. It was a very special show of true patriotism in my neighborhood.

This Honor Roll is a symbol of red, white and blue pride that has stood as a reminder of the sacrifices the men and women of our military have made to keep us free.

Proud we all should be of all veterans.

And those 163 names on the Honor Roll in Plymouth’s 12th Ward represent all veterans and their unselfish, brave commitment to our country.

June said Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin has pledged his support to get the historical marker.

When the new, bronze marker was being installed, I sat in the Steinhauer’s kitchen. And I thought about what someone said when they heard that the bronze replica cost $25,000. This person wondered why anyone would donate that much money to preserve the Honor Roll.

“It’s just some soldiers names,” this person said.

As I thought about that statement, a poem came to me. It’s called “Just another name.” Here it is:

•

Just another name

On the Honor Roll

Just another soldier

Just another hero.

.

Just another boy

Off to fight a war

Just another boy

Doing a man’s job.

.

Just another sacrifice

Of bravery and valor

Just another life yet to live

Just another legacy.

.

Just another husband

A father to a child

Just another community leader

Just another voice.

.

Just another brick

In the community wall

Just another role model

Just like all the rest.

•

The names on the Honor Roll are names of heroes. Many never returned home. They represent so many others who served our country and who many died for our country.

They all should honored.

And placing a historical marker at Reynolds and Second streets by the 12th Ward Honor Roll would be a fitting way to honor them.