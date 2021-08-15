🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Florian Menninger and his son Eric have made the trip from their home in New City, N.Y. to Wilkes-Barre plenty of times. Eric is currently a graduate student and a member of the ice hockey team at King’s College, so the trip has become commonplace.

But next month, Florian and Eric won’t be coming by car. They won’t be on a train, or a bus or even an airplane.

They’ll be making the nearly 150-mile journey on rollerblades. And they’ll be doing it for an incredible cause.

“We’re doing the trip to raise money for prostate cancer research and awareness,” Florian said. “We’ll be raising money for Zero, a nonprofit organization, as well as for King’s ice hockey’s “Fight For Cancer” game.

The idea to do something to raise awareness for prostate cancer was one that had been on the elder Menninger’s mind for awhile, and an extremely personal one: Florian was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January of 2020.

“It’s a sneaky disease, it could sneak up on you if you don’t get tested,” he said. “It was a shock to all of us, for sure.”

Florian knew he wanted to help others and raise awareness so that others didn’t have to go through what he’s gone through, and he just so happened to have an idea.

“I started rollerblading right around the beginning of COVID,” Florian said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that struck early last year. “We started training, and we’ve been chirping each other the whole time we’ve been training, having a lot of fun that way.”

Together, Florian and Eric christened themselves “Benders on Blades,” and started preparing to make the journey from New York to the King’s campus in Wilkes-Barre.

“Obviously, this experience has hit home for me,” said Eric, who missed out on this past hockey season as King’s sat out the season as a result of the pandemic. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to help out and to help my dad.”

So now that the idea has been formed, the father-son duo has been christened with their new name and the process has begun, all there is to do now? Rollerblade 150 miles in two days.

“I wanted to do something challenging,” Florian said. “Endurance will be important, but we’ve been training like crazy and I know we could do it.”

The trip, scheduled for Sept. 11-12, would have the Menningers traveling about 70 miles on the first day and knocking out the rest on the second day, ideally arriving in Wilkes-Barre sometime on the night of Sept. 12. Fittingly, September marks the national recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Florian said that he was taking a scouting expedition this weekend to map out the route, which will include a lot of side and back roads as well as elevation changes and tricky conditions.

“We’ll have to skate uphill coming over Mountain Top, and then it’s down into the valley,” Florian said. “Part of the reason why we wanted to keep the group small, just the two of us, was because we would have to stop traffic if we had a huge bunch of people skating on the roads.”

It goes without saying, neither Florian nor Eric had ever done such a long trip on rollerblades before (really, who has?). But Eric, 24 years old and a collegiate athlete, didn’t seem too worried, and in fact was thinking about getting some sun on the trip.

“I hope the UV index is kind to me,” he joked.

While the trip is only a few short weeks away (and progress of the Menningers’ training could be followed on the various Benders on Blades social media accounts, run by Florian’s daughter), Florian said that half of the fun so far had just been the bonding experience he’s shared with his son.

“It’s been great getting tigher with Eric,” Florian said. “We’ve had so much fun.”

And for Florian, who’s currently in remission and feeling good, it’s all about the fight against cancer and about helping others who have to fight the same fight he’s endured over the past year or so.

“I feel good, I’m 57 years old and in good shape,” Florian said. “The community has been buzzing about this, my family’s rallied around me, and I’ve rallied around myself.

“I’ve seen prostate cancer firsthand, and now I’m taking my example and I want to help.”