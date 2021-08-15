🔊 Listen to this

Michele deLeur of Harveys Lake was randomly selected as the thirteenth weekly winner in the TL Cares program.

Michele, who is retired, has two children and four grandchildren. She has been a Times Leader subscriber for “many, many years,” and loves to read the entire paper.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.

Michele chose the Medical Oncology Associates of Wyoming Valley Prescription Assistance Fund as her nonprofit to help others, citing the compassionate care that MOAWV provided for her late husband, Nick.

According to its website, Medical Oncology Associates formally established the Prescription Assistance Fund in 2001 “to assist cancer patients in need to obtain costly prescription drugs and nutritional supplements. Over the past few years, the scope of assistance has broadened to include transportation to and from appointments in and out of town; durable medical equipment; patient medical insurance premiums; and home health treatments. In the aftermath of the September 2011 flood, we donated funds to patients whose homes and businesses had been devastated. The scope of the fund is constantly evolving as needs arise.”

You can read a little more about Michele below, and watch for more about her and her designated nonprofit later this week here in the Times Leader.

Name: Michele deLeur

Hometown: Harveys Lake

What do you like most about the Times Leader? “There’s no one specific thing. I really do like to read the entire paper.”

How did you learn that you had won? Michele was away at a wedding in New Jersey and her grandson was watching her animals, heard the voicemail from the Times Leader and called his grandmother. “I was just thrilled to hear this. It was such good news,” Michele said.

What will you do with the $1,000? Michele isn’t sure yet. She said her children and grandchildren urged her to spend it on something for herself, but she says “I’ll still probably give them some.”