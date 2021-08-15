🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 835.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,032 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,998 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,528 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Sunday confirmed there were 2,188 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,250,519.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30–Aug. 5, stood at 5.4%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.