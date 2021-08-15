🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — When people ask Kathy Brocca how her consignment shop weathered the pandemic, she responds by saying the business is doing very well.

When she then adds that she is putting Women’s Boutique and Consignments up for sale, people are surprised.

In an era where small businesses often fail, Brocca has been successfully running the shop for seven years.

For Brocca, however, the decision wasn’t about dollars and cents, but about matters of the heart.

Her father, Joseph Alexander, was diagnosed with cancer just before the coronavirus pandemic became reality.

Brocca remembers when her father called and asked her to come to the doctor with him. It was unusual, she said, because she had never remembered him going to the doctor before.

At the first appointment, the doctor wasn’t able to definitively diagnose her father with cancer, but after that appointment the doctor took her aside and said, “Don’t let your father come to his next appointment alone.”

It was at that moment that Brocca knew that her father had cancer. She was determined to do anything that she could help him.

“I always viewed my Dad as the strongest man in the world and couldn’t believe he could have cancer,” she said. “Now I needed to be the strong one and do anything I needed to help him. As we left the appointment, I reassured him that if there is anyone that would be a survivor it was him. He is the strongest man in the world.”

In January of 2020, Alexander had surgery in Philadelphia, that was successful.

Unfortunately, even though the surgery went as best as could be expected, doctors said the cancer would likely grow back.

And then, just three months later, the coronavirus pandemic hit and the two were separated, Brocca in Wyoming and her father in Pikes Creek.

So on Alexander’s birthday last July, she asked him what she wanted and he said he wanted to live at the beach.

So, two months later the two went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and bought a beach cottage.

At first, Alexander was living in South Carolina and Brocca in Pennsylvania — although she was regularly visiting her father.

Her dad, however, would come back to Pennsylvania for treatment periodically.

Brocca realized that when she went to visit Alexander at the beach, he was his happy, enthusiastic self.

When he came back to Pennsylvania, he spiraled into depression.

During one conversation, he admitted that he just wanted to live at the beach.

So, Brocca, who is a self-admitted “daddy’s girl,” made the decision to move to the beach with him.

“I decided to sell my business and my home, move to the beach, join my Dad living the rest of our days as the best of our days,” she said.

Brocca is still running her business, which is just on Route 309, often hosting fundraisers for local nonprofits.

But, come the end of September, she’s be heading south to be with her dad, with her trusted management staff running the business until it sells.

She hopes to find a buyer for the business who will not only see it as an opportunity to sell high-end gently used clothes, but also as a chance to make the community a better place.