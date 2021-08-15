🔊 Listen to this

Thomas waves as the line of cars passed by his house on Sunday.

One of the many cars that traveled past Thomas’s Bedford Street house in Forty Fort on Sunday decorated with balloons and signs commemorating the longtime former police officer’s 90th birthday.

Thomas poses with former Forty Fort police chiefs Robert J. Sulitka (left) and Dave Voda, along with Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski (right).

FORTY FORT — A retired borough police officer with more than 30 years protecting and serving the Forty Fort community, Bob Thomas celebrated his 90th birthday in style Sunday afternoon, with a birthday parade of friends, family and first responders riding by his home to wish him well.

The parade was organized by Thomas’s three children, including his daughter Megan Thomas, who was thrilled to see the turnout on Sunday.

“I honestly didn’t expect this many people,” she said before the group headed out from their meeting place on Dana Street. “My dad is going to be thrilled when he sees this.”

Officers from Forty Fort, Swoyersville, Kingston, Wyoming and even a trooper from the Pennsylvania State Police joined the line of vehicles as they headed over to Thomas’s house on Bedford Street.

Also joining the group were Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert and Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski.

Tuzinski, who fondly recalled memories of Thomas’s days as a borough officer when the mayor was growing up, presented Thomas with a brand-new Forty Fort Police Department shirt with his name emblazoned on the chest.

“It’s a testament to how much Bob is loved around here,” Tuzinski said, in regard to the crowd of loved ones. “He’s a great man, and he served the borough well.”

Thomas, who served in the Marine Corps and drove a dump truck before making his way into law enforcement, was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“I can’t believe this, I had no idea,” he said after posing for pictures with the group of police officers who participated in Sunday’s parade.

Thomas’s son, Bob Jr., recited the Policeman’s Prayer for his father.

“I don’t get choked up often, and neither does he, but this is amazing,” Bob Jr. said.

Making the afternoon even sweeter for Thomas was the presence of two former Forty Fort police chiefs, Robert J. Sulitka and Dave Voda, who both worked with Thomas during his years on the force.

“Bob was my executive officer,” Sulitka said. “We worked together for 31 years.”

After pictures were taken, Thomas was helped down to the curb of his driveway in order to greet the parade of vehicles as they drove by.

His daughters distributed cupcakes and goodie bags to each of the party “guests” as they pulled up in front of Thomas to say hello.

All in all, not a bad Sunday for the birthday boy (Thomas actually turned 90 on Monday, but it was deemed easier for everyone to gather on the weekend).

“My dad’s been a godsend all my life,” Megan said. “If anyone deserves something like this, it’s him.”