Although former Luzerne County Children and Youth director Joanne Van Saun informed the county she would resign when criminal charges against her were made public in July, the administration ultimately decided to terminate her.

This revelation comes from the administration’s newly released monthly personnel report, which said Van Saun was terminated from the $40.27-per-hour position on July 1.

Van Saun was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases for allegedly directing employees in May 2017 to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect without investigating them. Van Saun had been overseeing the agency since March 2016.

County Human Services Program Director John Alunni is serving as acting Children and Youth administrator until a new director is hired.

The county has retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to complete an internal investigation of the agency, which is still ongoing.

Prison staffing

Nine new prison correctional officers were hired in July, although there are still at least the same number of remaining openings to fill, officials said.

The new correctional officers hired at $16.25 per hour, according to the new personnel report: Mark Baynock, Brandon Fiedorczyk, Dolvan Houssein, Jeffrey Krupinski, Ashley Matias, Timothy Robinson, Christopher Schneider, Richard Seville and Scott Sevison.

County Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich said interviews are underway to fill additional openings.

Several officers also left last month, increasing vacancies, the report shows.

Two correctional officers resigned — Kristin Metcalf and Matthew Strosser-Thomas.

James Jordan, a correctional officer at the minimal offenders building, also is no longer employed due to an “involuntary separation,” the July report said.

Other hirings

In Children and Youth, five new caseworkers were hired, while the same number left, the report said.

John Coulton was hired as a more experienced “caseworker 2” at $19.98 per hour. The others hired for “caseworker 1” positions at $16.62 per hour: Arielle Jones, Diamond Phanelson, Sheila Tavarez Ramos and Amanda Werner.

The resignations: caseworker 2s Angelica Beaver, Traci Fritz and Jessica Valencia and caseworker 1s Kyle Grabowski and Robert Sitkowski.

Also in Children and Youth, Ellen Newell was hired as a clerk typist at $13.32 per hour.

The other new employees, along with their position and hourly pay: Brittany Barbacci, prothonotary clerk, $15.71; Lynette Beretsky, Aging Agency alternate senior center operator, $14.55; Lori Besecker and Janis Zadora, domestic relations receptionists, $12.70; Patricia Edwards, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.71; Shaunee Graham, building/grounds mailroom clerk, $13.70; Joseph Huben, Aging Agency care manager, $18.17; Rebekah Kondraski, building/grounds custodial worker, $13.11; Catherine Leck, assessor’s clerk, $14.59; Nicole Mascioli, purchasing administrative assistant, $16.36; Sharon Russman, Aging Agency alternate food service worker, $12.10; and Alan K. Stout, tourism director, $33.33.

Departures

Two employees retired in July: district justice court secretary Karen Kanjorski and assistant district attorney Thomas Ratchford.

The resignations: deputy sheriffs Joseph Coddington, Sierra Dudek and William Morgan; 911 telecommunicators Kaitlyn Coslett and Christina Hayes; prothonotary clerk Kathleen Ford; Aging Agency care manager supervisors Leah Johnson and James Smith; Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2 Melissa Jordan; Aging Agency alternate food service worker Sheri Kapitula; election bureau administrative assistant Vicki Sue Keiper; Mental Health/Developmental Services management technician Stephanie Klug; county manager C. David Pedri; Recorder of Deeds clerk Jenny Sosa; and assistant public defender Kendra Strobel.

In addition to Jordan, three employees left due to involuntary separations: prison nurse Crystal Dennis, 911 telecommunicator Michelle Smith and district attorney trial assistant Elizabeth Holmes.

Promotions

Seven employees changed positions through internal merit hirings in July, the report said.

The impacted employees, along with their positions and hourly pay: James Cease, Aging Agency IT generalist administrator, $27.48; Jean Collins, Children and Youth clerk typist, $15.78; Romilda Crocamo, interim county manager, $52.37; Vito DeLuca, interim chief solicitor, $49.46; Sarah Schultz, district attorney adult victim witness coordinator, $14.53; Joseph Taylor, district attorney clerk, $16.32; and Angela Weghorst, prothonotary clerk, $17.57.

