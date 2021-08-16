🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they are investigating a robbery at Motel 6 on Schechter Drive early Saturday morning.

Police said a black or Hispanic male brandished a firearm he aimed at the clerk demanding cash at about 3:45 a.m.

The suspect got away with the clerk’s cellular phone and ran out of the motel toward the Hampton Inn where he fled in a dark colored vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to call Det. Robert Capparell at [email protected], or send a text at 570-760-0215.