WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A parked vehicle was struck by two spent rounds fired in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, township police said.

Police said a resident of Charles Street heard two gunshots at about 9:09 p.m. During an investigation, police discovered a parked Acura was hit with two bullets when it was parked near Vino’s Deli at Charles and Blackman streets.

A white vehicle, unknown make, was recorded on a surveillance video fleeing the scene.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or has information is asked to contact Det. Robert Capparell at [email protected]lkesbarre.pa.us or send a text to 570-760-0215.