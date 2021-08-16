🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged threatened several officers and a state park ranger with a machete when he refused to leave the Seven Tubs Nature Area over the weekend.

Chad Eric Mihalkovitz, 48, address listed as homeless, ignored commands from a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ranger to leave the park Saturday, according to court records.

Mihalkovitz was told Aug. 2 he was not permitted at the Nature Area but returned Saturday with a tent and cooking supplies apparently living.

Police in court records say Mihalkovitz threatened the park ranger with a machete saying, “I will cut them up and if you work for the government, I will kill you.”

Mihalkovitz stood waving the machete at officers ignoring commands to drop the large knife, court records say.

An officer deployed a Taser that was ineffective when Mihalkovitz removed the prongs from his body.

After several hours of communicating with Mihalkovitz and after additional personnel arrived to assist, police said he cooperated and was arrested.

Mihalkovitz was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on five counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats, and a single count of defiant trespass. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.