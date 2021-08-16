🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 835.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,050 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,015 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,557 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 1,446 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,251,965.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6–Aug. 12, stood at 6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 15:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,899,922 total vaccine doses as of Monday, Aug. 16.

• 5,826,058 people are fully vaccinated; with 52,551 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,115 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 15, there were 9 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,966 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 170,746 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 5,021,494 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,720 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.