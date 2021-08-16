Robert Richard Lynn sentenced to six months probation, 40 hours of community service

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Forty Fort said he used “poor judgement” and regrets using his deceased mother’s name on an application for an absentee ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

Robert Richard Lynn, 68, of Center Street, pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdeanor charge of violations relating to absentee or mail-in ballots during a court proceeding before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday.

Prosecutors earlier had withdrawn two felony counts of forgery and interference with an election against Lynn.

Lynn was charged Oct. 21 by county detectives after the county Board of Elections Office “flagged” an absentee ballot application in the name of Marie Pl Hannigan on Sept. 4. The application listed Hannigan’s date of birth, an address on Center Street in Forty Fort, and the reason for the absentee ballot, “visiting great grand kids Oct. 24-Nov. 10,” according to the criminal complaint.

A signature line listed Hannigan’s name.

A database used for voter information listed Hannigan died in 2015, and her voter information was changed to deceased on Aug. 21, 2015. Hannigan last voted on Nov. 4, 2014, and had her address listed as Crestview Drive in Dallas, the complaint says.

Lynn admitted, according to the complaint, he used a typewriter to complete the absentee ballot application and signed his deceased mother’s name.

After Lynn was charged, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman tweeted,”My dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump,” in response to an appeal from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Patrick, a Republican, reportedly offered to pay up to $1 million from his campaign funds as a reward for people who come forward to report voter fraud in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

During Monday’s court proceeding, Attorney Joseph Michael Blazosek said his client, Lynn, has no criminal history and is a law abiding citizen.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of six months probation, which Vough agreed.

Lynn could have faced up to two years in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Prior to being sentenced, Vough gave Lynn the opportunity to speak.

“Now is the time for you to speak, I’d like to know why you did it?” Vough asked.

Lynn stated he used “poor judgement” and “deeply regrets” using his mother’s name.

“You understood what you did was very wrong, especially in this political climate,” Vough said.

Lynn is a registered Republican, state election records show.