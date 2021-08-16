🔊 Listen to this

Three unidentified management-level employees at Luzerne County Children and Youth have been placed on administrative leave without pay, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Monday.

This comes as the county is still reeling over its July 1 termination of former agency director Joanne Van Saun.

Van Saun was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases for allegedly directing employees in May 2017 to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect without investigating them. Van Saun had been overseeing the agency since March 2016.

In response to those charges, the county has retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to complete a still-ongoing internal investigation of the agency to determine if there is any evidence of possible wrongdoing.

Crocamo told council Monday Troutman Pepper’s review already has prompted her to place three management-level employees on administrative leave pending further investigation. She did not elaborate on when they were placed on leave or identify the workers in her email to council.

Contacted Monday, Crocamo said she cannot discuss the specifics or name the workers because it involves an investigation and personnel.

County Human Services Program Director John Alunni is serving as acting Children and Youth administrator until a new director is hired.