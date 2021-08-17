🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Bucking a trend among several other local school districts so far, Lake-Lehman will recommend, but not mandate, face masks for all students in schools this fall, assistant to the superintendent Tracey Liparela said at Monday’s monthly school board meeting.

Sitting in for Superintendent Jim McGovern, who was away and unavailable for the meeting, Liparela read the superintendent’s report that included an update on the district Health and Safety plan. She noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended masks for elementary students but has not mandated them, so the district will leave the ultimate decision up to parents. Masks will be required, however, on all school bus rides as ordered by a federal public transportation masking mandate.

The district will be following all other protocols including suggesting temperature checks each morning, frequent washing of hands, daily sanitizing of rooms and maintaining a social distance of at least three feet as much as possible. The district also invested last year in air purifiers for all rooms that are supposed to eliminate the COVID-19 virus, and they will be in use again this year.

In other business, the district got a report from Tom Rainey a partner in the accounting firm Rainey & Rainey, which conducted the required annual outside audit for the 2019-20 school year. Though delayed due to the pandemic, the audit detected no problems, and in fact showed the district ended the year with a surplus when it was projected to finish with a deficit.

During the voting session, the board:

• Accepted the retirement of elementary teacher Shannon Kreidler, effective Sept. 14.

• Approved the recall of two furloughed elementary teachers. Liparela said they were the last of the furloughs caused by the pandemic to be recalled, though some of those former employees had acquired new jobs and declined the recalls when offered. The two teachers are filling vacancies.

• Appointed Joseph Yankoski as varsity boys basketball assistant coach at a salary of $4,933.

• Authorized the advertisement to purchase a seven-passenger 2021 Dodge Caravan and 10-passenger 2021 Ford E250 (extra cargo) van.

• Appointed John Calomino as part-time maintenance worker for 5.5 hours per day, 260 days year at an hourly rate of $12

• Ratified athletic trainer services with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center at a cost of $47,362 for the 2021-22 school year, with a 3% increase at the start of each following year for five years.

• Passed a resolution authorizing McGovern to “submit requests for payment for costs incurred that may be eligible for reimbursement in accordance with the Robert E. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.” After the meeting, Board Member Drew Salko said there was no current emergency believed eligible for any money, but that the district has been advised to be proactive and pass the resolution in case some federal money becomes available to cover any issues.