HANOVER TWP. — Township police are investigating a robbery at the Sunoco Fast Lane service station on Sans Souci Parkway.
Police said victims reported a man brandished a knife and demanded money. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash in an unknown direction.
The robbery was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday, police said.
Pictures of the suspect were posted on the police department’s Facebook page.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.