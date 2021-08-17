🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 837.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,095 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,047 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,595 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6–Aug. 12, stood at 6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 16:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,909,398 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

• 5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated; with 9,476 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,196 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, there were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 171,105 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 5,026,793 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,742 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.