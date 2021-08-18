🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At a veritable who’s who of social support agencies gathered in the lobby of 15 Public Square Tuesday, United Way of Wyoming Valley President Bill Jones offered a particularly succinct reason for the media event designed to increase awareness of health care and support options available to low-income families for their children.

“Our message is simple but critical,” Jones said at the start of the media conference, “Every child in our community should have health insurance coverage.”

Jones joined Family Services Association 211/Help Line Services director Tom Foley and three representatives from Maternal and Family Health Services: President and CEO Maria Montoro Edwards, Nutrition Services Manager Laurie Waskovich, and Nurse-Family Partnership Program Manager Ann Jones.

The event was a local effort at a national “Get Kids Covered” campaign to educate parents and caregivers on how to enroll children in available insurance programs like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

While each gave a quick explanation of what their own work entailed in supporting children health, nutrition and well-being, they all struck the same central chord: Help for almost any need is just a three-digit phone call away through the 211 line.

“We serve over 10,000 individuals in Luzerne County,” Edwards said of MFHS, either through direct support or through referrals to appropriate agencies. “And 211 is the connection of those services.”

Foley, the director of the 211 operation in Northeast Pennsylvania, pointed out that the 211 number provides support for anyone in the state. “We coordinate information for all 67 counties,” he said. “If you need information for an aunt in Washington County (in southwest Pennsylvania) you can call here and get the info she needs.”

Waskovich noted her program helps assure children get the nutrition they need, and parents get the referrals that will help them secure a child’s well-being, including newborns. “We encourage breastfeeding when possible, or a formula with the nutrients needed to grow up healthy.”

Ann Jones discussed how, for nearly 45 years, the Nurse-Family partnership at MFHS has helped assure children get the medical screenings and health care attention needed for the first two years of life. “We give (parents) a list of providers, help make lifestyle changes if that’s what they want, help them apply for insurance, and help make sure the children meet important developmental milestones,” she said. “And 211 is your one stop shop for all referral needs.”

Bill Jones noted that Pennsylvania has the “eighth-largest population of uninsured children in the country, and according to the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development at Wilkes University, 2.7% of children in Luzerne County are uninsured. That’s 1,800 children, and 1,800 too many without insurance.”

Along with calling the 211 number, information is also available by texting INSUREKIDSNOW to 211-211, or online at insurekidsnow.gov.