Charges related to Pittston shooting withdrawn

WILKES-BARRE — Pittston police withdrew firearm offenses and aggravated assault charges against Harold Christopher Rodriguez, 37, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Monday.

Police charged Rodriguez after he allegedly discharged a firearm at Tristan Somers who banged on the front door at 5 Nafus St. on April 28.

Somers left the residence where his ex-girlfriend resides but returned days later when he was confronted on the front porch by Rodriguez, according to court records.

Other charges that were withdrawn against Rodriguez were criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats and simple assault.