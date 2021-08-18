Court records say alcohol related crash injured a couple who spent months in hospital

🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — A Dorrance Township man was arraigned Tuesday on evidence of drunken driving stemming from a crash that seriously injured a couple in December.

As the Times Leader first reported July 15 when criminal charges were filed, Stanley W. Pawlowski Jr., 55, of Alberdeen Road, has a blood alcohol level of .11 to .12 percent about one hour after he crashed his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck into a 2017 Ford Escape in the area of 69 N. Mountain Blvd., Fairview Township, on Dec. 24.

Charles Burke, operator of the Ford, and his wife, Geraldine, suffered serious injuries and both spent several months in a hospital, court records say.

Fairview Township police charged Pawlowski with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, two counts of accidents involving injury, two counts of DUI, and one count each of driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to keep in lane of travel. He was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Wright Township and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Court records say Pawlowski was sentenced to two months in jail and one-year probation on April 27, 2018, on DUI and child endangerment charges stemming from a traffic stop by Fairview Township police on Aug. 30, 2017.