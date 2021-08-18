🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 838.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,142 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,081 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,622 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there were 2,332 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,256,324.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6–Aug. 12, stood at 6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Aug. 17:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,930,426 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 18.

• 5,840,707 people are fully vaccinated; with 30,504 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,275 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 332 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, there were 25 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,018 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 171,500 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 5,035,142 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,788 of total cases have been among health care workers.