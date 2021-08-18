🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas appeared to be leaning imposing a probationary sentence for Nicola Coppola, who admitted to groping a waitress where they worked at a Mountain Top pizzeria.

That was until the victim spoke.

Instead, Lupas sentenced Coppola, 58, of South Mountain Boulevard, to six-to-23 months months at the county correctional facility and 18 months probation on charges of indecent assault and criminal use of communication facility. Coppola pleaded guilty to the charges May 21.

Prosecutors withdrew the most serious charges of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent exposure against Coppola.

Coppola believed he was going to be sentenced to probation as sentencing guidelines called for up to nine months probation. He was dressed in street clothes as he was free on $25,000 unsecured bail since his Dec. 6, 2019, arrest.

When Lupas asked if the victim wanted to speak, she approached the bench and directly addressed Coppola, explaining how the incident caused her to have post traumatic stress disorder.

She explained how the restaurant where they worked, King’s Ristorante on South Mountain Boulevard, was a place where coworkers, especially men, joked about female employees in a sexual tone.

“You followed me in the kitchen and you cornered me; that was a mistake?” the victim asked Coppola.

Coppola said he was “very sorry.”

“I don’t think I can accept your apology. There are too many young girls who work at that place. They are under age; they are children,” the victim said, asking Lupas for a sentence that wasn’t a “slap on the wrist.”

Fairview Township police in court records said the victim reported she was working the front counter area and went to a back room to retrieve pizza boxes on Nov. 13, 2019. She said Coppola, whom she identified as the “pizza man,” followed her into the room.

She claimed Coppola told her to “show me your cheeks.” She did not think anything of it as she told police they joke about stuff like that all the time at the restaurant, court records say.

When she reached for pizza boxes, she claimed Coppola pulled her pants down and pressed up against her. She also claimed Coppola exposed himself as she heard him unzip and unbuckle his belt before he grabbed her hips, according to court records.

She further claimed Coppola thrusted himself against her several times before he stopped and kissed her.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim called Coppola by his first name, admonishing him for his sexual jokes about younger female employees.

“It was only five seconds,” Coppola said, at which, the victim replied, “It was more than five seconds; It was very traumatic. Five seconds to you is a lifetime of trauma for me.”

The sentencing hearing began with Coppola’s attorney, Charles Ross, saying his client has no prior criminal offenses and sentencing guidelines called for a probation sentence of up to nine months.

“He works seven days a week and goes home. He’s a very good guy. I can guarantee this won’t happen again. This was indeed an isolated incident,” Ross said.

Lupas appeared to agree with Ross regarding the sentencing guidelines until the victim spoke addressing the traumatic incident has had on her.

Coppola must also register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Lupas said Coppola could be paroled when he reaches his minimum sentence.