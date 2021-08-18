🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — The suspect in a purse robbery at the Price Chopper on Wyoming Avenue has turned herself in to police and returned the victim’s belongings, according to a post on the Wyoming Borough Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the borough released an image taken from a surveillance camera inside the Price Chopper entrance. The image showed a woman suspected of stealing a purse out of the shopping cart of an 80-year-old woman while she was shopping.

The suspect, identified as Kelly James Jones, turned herself in to the Wyoming Borough Police Department around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the Facebook post.

Jones, 40, also returned the contents of the victim’s purse, including car keys, house keys and a cell phone.

The borough’s post also clarified a mistake made in the original incident report posted to Facebook on Tuesday. The original post said that Jones purchased two $100 gift cards at a nearby Turkey Hill, “draining the elderly woman’s bank account.”

It was clarified on Wednesday that while Jones did make the two gift card purchases in the amount of $200, the victim’s bank account was not wiped clean as a result.

The borough expressed thanks to everyone who helped identify Jones, and noted that anyone who expressed interest in donating money to the victim could contact Gerrity’s Supermarket in Wyoming.