PITTSTON — A man from Scranton was arraigned Wednesday on charges a firearm he was handling discharged a round that passed through a floor into an occupied room earlier this year.

Dahundaquon Ali Toler, 24, of Mary Street, was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, persons not to possess firearms, disorderly conduct and two counts of reckless endangerment. Toler was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Pittston police say Toler was on the third floor of an apartment building at 47 Cliff St. handling a firearm that discharged a round on April 7, according to court records.

Police said the spent round passed through the floor into a second-floor apartment that was occupied by a woman who was sleeping at the time, court records say.

The spent round was recovered at the scene.

— Ed Lewis