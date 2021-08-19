🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday reported the highest monthly revenue total to date for games regulated by the PGCB: $423,657,956.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet casino-type gaming (iGaming), sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

The PGCB notes that revenue from land-based casino games was particularly strong with monthly table games achieving a record for revenue and slot machine revenue placing 4th all time for a month.

In releasing the July figures, the Board again noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, casinos were operating last year with reduced slot and table games capacity and occupancy limits with two facilities that were closed for a portion July 2020:

• Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was closed from July 3 to July 9

• Rivers Casino Philadelphia was closed from July 1 to 16.

Therefore, while revenue comparisons are made in this release against the previous year, to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures the Board is once again providing, where appropriate, a comparison of this year’s revenue against that of July 2019 when COVID-19 restrictions were not in place and all casinos operated for the entirety of the month.

Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 51% above that of July 2019 when the total revenue was $281,482,227.

• Mount Airy Casino Resort

July 2021: $25,759,845

July 2020: $27,790,085

Change: minus 7.31%

• Mohegan Sun Pocono

July 2021: $23,138,219

July 2020: $19,500,985

Change: plus 18.65%

• Fantasy Contests

July 2021: $1,570,073

July 20: $925,738

Change: plus 69.60%

• Statewide Total

July 2020: $423,657,956

July 2021: $283,051,763

Change: plus 49.68%

Additionally, total tax revenue before any adjustments was $174,655,135.

Slot machine revenue

July’s gross revenue from slot machines was $222,874,389 an increase of 35% when compared to July 2020.

When comparing slot revenue from July 2019 (pre-COVID-19 revenue) to July 2021 there was a 12% increase with $199,607,005 in July 2019 compared $222,874,389 in July 2021.

The number of slot machines in operation in July 2021 was 25,710.

Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.

• Mohegan Sun Pocono

July 2021: $17,793,725

July 2020: $14,483,675

Change: plus 22.85%

• Mount Airy Casino Resort

July 2021: $15,377,300

July 2020: $15,138,176

Change: plus 1.58%

• Statewide total

July 2021: $222,874,389

July 2020: $165,044,767

Change: plus 35.04%

Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in July 2021 was $113,137,754*.

Table games revenue

Table games revenue for July 2021 was $86,921,038 a 66% increase over July 2020 when table games revenue was $52,512,448.

When comparing table games revenue from July 2019 (pre-COVID-19 revenue) to July 2021 there was a 13% increase with $76,965,914 in July 2019 compared $86,921,038 in July 2021.

• Mount Airy Casino Resort

July 2021: $4,563,945

July 2020: $3,414,901

Change: Plus 33.65%

• Mohegan Sun Pocono

July 2021: $2,575,979

July 2020: $1,898,026

Change: plus 35.72%

• Statewide total

July 2021: $86,921,038

July 2020: $52,512,448

Change: plus 65.52%

Total tax revenue from table games play during July 2021 was $13,990,599*.