PLAINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday reported the highest monthly revenue total to date for games regulated by the PGCB: $423,657,956.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet casino-type gaming (iGaming), sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).
The PGCB notes that revenue from land-based casino games was particularly strong with monthly table games achieving a record for revenue and slot machine revenue placing 4th all time for a month.
In releasing the July figures, the Board again noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, casinos were operating last year with reduced slot and table games capacity and occupancy limits with two facilities that were closed for a portion July 2020:
• Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was closed from July 3 to July 9
• Rivers Casino Philadelphia was closed from July 1 to 16.
Therefore, while revenue comparisons are made in this release against the previous year, to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures the Board is once again providing, where appropriate, a comparison of this year’s revenue against that of July 2019 when COVID-19 restrictions were not in place and all casinos operated for the entirety of the month.
Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 51% above that of July 2019 when the total revenue was $281,482,227.
• Mount Airy Casino Resort
July 2021: $25,759,845
July 2020: $27,790,085
Change: minus 7.31%
• Mohegan Sun Pocono
July 2021: $23,138,219
July 2020: $19,500,985
Change: plus 18.65%
• Fantasy Contests
July 2021: $1,570,073
July 20: $925,738
Change: plus 69.60%
• Statewide Total
July 2020: $423,657,956
July 2021: $283,051,763
Change: plus 49.68%
Additionally, total tax revenue before any adjustments was $174,655,135.
Slot machine revenue
July’s gross revenue from slot machines was $222,874,389 an increase of 35% when compared to July 2020.
When comparing slot revenue from July 2019 (pre-COVID-19 revenue) to July 2021 there was a 12% increase with $199,607,005 in July 2019 compared $222,874,389 in July 2021.
The number of slot machines in operation in July 2021 was 25,710.
Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.
• Mohegan Sun Pocono
July 2021: $17,793,725
July 2020: $14,483,675
Change: plus 22.85%
• Mount Airy Casino Resort
July 2021: $15,377,300
July 2020: $15,138,176
Change: plus 1.58%
• Statewide total
July 2021: $222,874,389
July 2020: $165,044,767
Change: plus 35.04%
Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in July 2021 was $113,137,754*.
Table games revenue
Table games revenue for July 2021 was $86,921,038 a 66% increase over July 2020 when table games revenue was $52,512,448.
When comparing table games revenue from July 2019 (pre-COVID-19 revenue) to July 2021 there was a 13% increase with $76,965,914 in July 2019 compared $86,921,038 in July 2021.
• Mount Airy Casino Resort
July 2021: $4,563,945
July 2020: $3,414,901
Change: Plus 33.65%
• Mohegan Sun Pocono
July 2021: $2,575,979
July 2020: $1,898,026
Change: plus 35.72%
• Statewide total
July 2021: $86,921,038
July 2020: $52,512,448
Change: plus 65.52%
Total tax revenue from table games play during July 2021 was $13,990,599*.