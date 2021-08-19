🔊 Listen to this

Following recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, Geisinger announced it is offering third-dose COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people by appointment at its community vaccine centers or select pharmacy locations.

To be eligible for a third dose an individual must have already received two doses of either the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and have weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this includes people who have:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott- Aldrich syndrome.

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

If you are unsure if you’re eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, talk with your doctor.

Appointments for a third-dose COVID-19 vaccine can be made at Geisinger through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.

Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Please remember to bring the COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received both vaccine doses to the third-dose appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

As a reminder, one visitor is permitted for outpatient appointments, and masks must be worn – regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status – by all patients, visitors and employees in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.