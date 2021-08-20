Superintendent: Likely to come at Aug. 30 special meeting

WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood School District Superintendent Robert Mehalick began Thursday’s monthly School Board meeting by announcing a decision on masking will wait until a likely Aug. 30 special meeting. Classes are scheduled to start Sept 7.

Mehalick said the district wants to wait and see what develops elsewhere, as other districts open earlier. Locally, Dallas has the earliest first day of school on Aug. 26. That district posted a notice online Wednesday announcing it is recommending “all stakeholders wear a mask indoors,” as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but the statement does not explicitly mandate mask.

Four other Luzerne County districts are set to open at least a week before Crestwood: Hanover Area, Northwest Area, Pittston Area and Wyoming Valley West.

Even with that announcement, the board heard from several parents arguing that masks are often ineffective and can cause health problems for some children, urging that the decision be left to the parent.

Mehalick also announced plans for an open house for students and parents at each of the three school buildings, set for Aug. 30. The elementary schools will be open for visits from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be largely self-guided tours, though there will be some staff present. The middle/high school tours will be guided by volunteer cheerleaders and run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And Mehalick announced the district is working to set up a “salute to our service men and women” on Sept 17, with more details to be announced later.

During the voting session, the board:

• Approved an English as Second Language contract with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit at $89 per hour.

• Approved an agreement with Julie Kosik as Occupational Therapist at the rate of $57 per hour.

• Hired Jessy Bruzgulis as part-time custodian for 20 hours per week at $17.32 per hour, and Sherry Rinehimer as part-time custodian for 25 hours per week at the same pay.

• Hired Kyle Kutney as social studies teacher, Cynthia Wasley as business, computer and information technology teacher, and Megan Genoble as special education teacher for autistic support/life skills. Board President Barry Boone pointed out Megan is the wife of a current district teacher.