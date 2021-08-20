🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Longtime community activist Angel Jirau, known for his work promoting diversity here and statewide, has died. He was 68.

Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman Tony Brooks, who considered Jirau a close friend for over 15 years, said he was informed that Jirau died at his home earlier this week.

“I was heartbroken when I learned,” Brooks said Thursday. “Angel was an incredible advocate for diversity and inclusion, and he practiced what he preached.”

Jirau’s efforts included service on municipal boards and commissions, the local NAACP, as well as leading the group Spanish American Leaders Serving All, as well as being appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.

A New York City Native, Jirau was an Navy and Army veteran who moved to Luzerne County in the late 1990s and quickly became involved in community events, according to a 2009 Times Leader profile.

Jirau was assigned to a combat unit, worked as a substance abuse counselor and worked in the psychiatry department before being discharged as a disabled veteran after more than 17 years in the Army.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown equated Jirau with diversity, which the activist constantly promoted. He remembered Jirau’s smiling face and his hand, extended and open, ready to shake in greeting.

“I’d love to sit down with Angel and listen to him, listen to his ideas,” Brown said. He traced their relationship back approximately 12 years when Brown was involved in the South Wilkes-Barre Residents’ Association and the District A Committee.

Brown credited Jirau with helping him put together the Wilkes-Barre Police Advisory Committee.

“Angel was a person who loved Wilkes-Barre. He’s going to be sorely missed,” Brown said.

Ron Felton, former president and executive committee member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306, said he was saddened to learn of Jirua’s death. Felton recalled meeting Jirau in 2007 and encouraging him to become a NAACP branch member. They worked together in a number of organizations and served on the Wilkes-Barre Fire Civil Service Commission.

“Angel, he did care about community issues and things of that nature. He wanted the various communities of color to be represented on the various boards,” Felton said.

Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association President Linda Joseph, who knew Jirau as a friend and fellow community activist, mourned Jirau’s death as well.

“He was fierce in his determination to fight for diversity and equality for everyone,” Joseph said. “He always came to council meetings, was totally supportive of our group. It’s a tremendous loss for this city.”

Wilkes-Barre City Council Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride considered Jirau a friend and mentor.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Angel. He was a tremendous voice in our community,” McBride said. “I think we can all do our best to carry on his legacy by fighting the good fight.”

“It’s hard to imagine activism in our city without Angel,” McBride added.