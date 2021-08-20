🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Although a name does not appear in a threatening letter, Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Brian A. Coleman said Thursday President Judge Michael T. Vough was the target.

Larry George Wesley, 40, was sentenced by Senior Judge Stephen B. Lieberman for sending the letter to Vough, threatening to “kill you and throw you in the lake of fire for eternity,” according to court records.

The letter did not directly threaten anyone or did not name a judge, but Coleman said during Wesley’s sentencing hearing that Vough was Wesley’s target.

Lieberman sentenced Wesley to 11 1/2 months to 23 months on a charge of terroristic threats in addition to a separate sentence of two years probation for impersonating a public servant.

Lieberman gave Wesley credit for nearly 14 months time served, meaning he could be released once his mental health counseling sessions and medications are established.

Wesley’s attorney, Brian Corcoran, said his client suffers from mental health issues and often self-medicates with other narcotics.

Corcoran said at one time as Wesley’s cases were proceeding through court, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Wesley was charged in June 2020 after he sent Vough a letter while he was jailed at the county correctional facility. The letter stated, “If you do not let Larry out of jail immediately, I will kill you and throw you in the lake of fire for eternity,” court records say.

The letter contained Biblical references that were not listed in court records.

Wesley also pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant when Plymouth police say he approached a group of people saying he was a member of the state police in May 2020, court records say.