🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to soliciting a minor for sex was sentenced Thursday in Luzerne County Court.

Ray Vern Crenshaw II, 28, was busted by the state Office of Attorney General in December 2019 after he communicated with someone whom he believed was a 14-year-old boy; the person actually was a state agent.

During the course of online conversations, Crenshaw was accused of offering to perform lewd sex acts and sent a picture of two men engaged in a sex act, according to court records.

Crenshaw was arrested when he arrived at a pre-arranged meeting place in Plains Township.

During his sentencing hearing, Crenshaw’s attorney, Patrick M. Rogan, said Crenshaw moved from New York City to Wilkes-Barre and began using a computer to conduct searches.

“He has a good life; he goes to church and works full time as a delivery driver for (company). He takes full responsibility for his actions. He’s never been in trouble before,” Rogan said.

“I apologize, I apologize to my parents and to the community,” Crenshaw said.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza said Crenshaw’s first response when he was told he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy was, “Dang.”

“He sent photos using this contact for sexual purpose. This went on for a period of time,” Sperrazza said.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said he didn’t understand how a man with a full-time, good paying job could commit such an offense.

“You’re fortunate to have a close knit family, fortunate to have a good job at (company) as a driver. You cooperated with law enforcement and you accepted responsibility,” Sklarosky said before sentencing Crenshaw to three-to-six years in state prison. Crenshaw was sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal use of communication facility.

Crenshaw is subjected to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Law.