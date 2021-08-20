Defendant’s mother says he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man whose mother said was bullied throughout his school years and diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders was sentenced Thursday to state prison as a violent sexual predator.

Chance Joshua Alba, 20, was arrested by the state Office of Attorney General in an online solicitation sex sting involving a minor in December 2019, and a second time in February 2020 by Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives of having unlawful contact with two boys and possessing child pornography.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Alba to four-to-16 years in prison followed by five years probation.

During a lengthy and emotional sexual offender classification hearing, Alba’s attorney, Scott David Godshall, of Delaware County, argued for extensive sex offender therapy instead of a long prison term.

Dr. Jennifer Weeks, a therapist specializing in sexual addiction, testified she evaluated Alba noting his autism spectrum disorders and years of being bullied in elementary, middle and high school resulted in Alba being anti-social.

Weeks said Alba has a low intelligence quotient who acted much younger than 18-years-old when he was arrested. She noted most adults brains are fully developed by their mid-20s giving the opinion Alba’s brain was similar to being a 14-year-old.

Alba’s mental health capacity combined with hormones and sexual curiosity as most juveniles experience during puberty was the “primary driving force” of Alba’s actions, Weeks opined.

Weeks agreed with Paula Brust, a member of the state Sexual Offender Assessment Board, that Alba has pedophilia disorder. But Weeks disagreed with Brust that Alba would be “predatorial,” a factor in classifying a defendant as a sexual violent predator likely to re-offend.

Brust, who testified on behalf of state Deputy Attorney General Angela Lynn Raver, said Alba displayed predatory behavior by initially telling an 13-year-old boy he was 18, but then claiming he was 16 in an attempt to make the victim feel more comfortable. Alba also solicited and received a picture of a boy’s penis, Brust said.

Brust said Alba also extensively searched an online social media website known to meet others for sexual encounters.

Alba’s mother said her son was bullied and assaulted during each school year up until the 10th grade at Wyoming Valley West, when she placed him in a military school. When the military school closed, Alba returned to Wyoming Valley West and then at Holy Redeemer, being bullied once again at both schools. She said she had to pay someone $50 to walk her son home to stop other kids from pushing him into traffic.

“He went through constant torment in school. They made his life a misery. Where do you go without anyone in your life?” Alba’s mother said.

Godshall said due to Alba’s condition, studies show Alba will be a victim of physical and/or sexual assaults in prison.

Raver said Alba’s condition was the reason why most felony charges were dismissed against Alba, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of an obscene picture and child pornography.

“The defendant’s age and because he was bullied in school is not an excuse to engage in this type of behavior. His behavior was predatory,” Raver said.

“This is a guy who needs therapy; he’s going to come out more of a monster,” Godshall said.

Vough deemed Alba a violent sexual predator noting, “These kinds of cases are never easy. Clearly your actions in this case are despicable,” before imposing the state prison sentence.

When Alba is released, he is subjected to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle with law enforcement authorities.