Former Times Leader Media Group publisher Mike Murray, left, is seen at Sunsets on SoMa with Susan Magnotta, director of marketing and development for the Diamond City Partnership; and Times Leader Vice President Kerry Miscavage.

WILKES-BARRE — A late afternoon shower briefly caused guests at Sunsets on South Main to scatter Thursday, forcing musicians to cover their instruments as the raindrops came pelting down. But the sun soon returned and the popular free concert series resumed, to delight of attendees. Dubbed Sunsets on SoMa, the pop-up happy hour events at Midtown Village began earlier this year, organized by the Diamond City Partnership, with Times Leader Media Group as media partner. The series will continue next month, with Bret Alexander and Friends featuring Ellie Rose and The Husty Brothers performing on Thursday, Sept. 16. This Thursday’s featured group was Battle of The Bands Winner Stealing Neil.