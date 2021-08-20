🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Minutes before the start of a long awaited preliminary hearing for former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli on allegations he solicited a minor for sex, his attorney and an assistant district attorney met privately.

When they emerged from a tiny conference room at Luzerne County Central Court, it was announced Galli, 54, would waive his right to the proceeding, sending charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor to county court.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi said she could not say if a plea agreement is in the works.

Galli and his attorney, Demetrius Fannick, did not comment about the proceeding, which was continued seven times.

Galli was charged by county Det. Robert M. Lehman on Jan. 8 after a private citizen, Musa Harris, known on Facebook as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, posted a video of his encounter with Galli more than a year ago.

Court records say Galli communicated with a “witness” on Aug. 15, 2020, referring himself as “Paul,” and expressed interest in having sexual contact. Galli further sent photos of himself to the witness.

The witness is not identified in court records but Harris claimed it is him.

The witness reported his age at 15-years-old during text messages with “Paul,” who told the witness he was 39.

After learning he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy, Galli requested they meet “for the purpose of further establishing Paul’s intent to have sexual contact with the would be 15-year-old,” court records say.

A meeting was set up at Turkey Hill on South Main Street in Plains Township.

When the witness confronted “Paul” about his intent to meet a minor, “Paul” denied it, denied his name was Paul and abruptly left, court records say.

Harris posted the video of his confrontation along with chat logs on his Facebook site.

A review of chat logs Harris posted says “Paul” requested pictures of the 15-year-old’s penis.

Lehman, the detective, traced the phone number used to communicate with the witness to Galli, and also obtained surveillance video from Turkey Hill showing Galli arriving and leaving, court records say.

Galli was initially jailed at the county correctional facility without bail when he was arrested.

After he was jailed, Fannick filed a motion in county court to have bail imposed.

During a bail hearing before county Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Jan. 13, it was learned Galli traveled to Florida and California and also spent 42 days in Philadelphia after Harris posted the video on the social media site.

Sklarosky set bail at $200,000, which was posted by Galli through a bail bondsman on Jan. 13, court records say.

A second count of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact, including criminal solicitation, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility were withdrawn by Violi against Galli.

District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke presided over Friday’s proceeding.

Galli’s next court date is Oct. 7 for a dispositional hearing before Sklarosky.