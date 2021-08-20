🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday.

Emergency crews can be seen at the far end of a runway at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead following a plane crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this afternoon, officials have confirmed.

The single fix-wing aircraft crashed on take-off. Luzerne County 911 began dispatching crews just after 12:30 p.m. Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken and Deputy Coroner Joe Jacobs were called to the facility a short time later. District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and detectives followed.

Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said initial reports indicate the plane was involved in an air show. An air show is scheduled this weekend at Pocono Motor Speedway in Longpond, Monroe County.

The FAA and the NTSB have been notified.

Officials a short time ago said that the airport is open.

