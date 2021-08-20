🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County will once again accept passport applications starting Oct. 1, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Friday.

The county prothonotary/clerk of courts office had stopped issuing passports in February 2014 due to layoffs imposed to close a county general fund operating budget shortfall.

At that time, county Judicial Services and Records Division Head Joan Hoggarth said the staffing reductions forced the office to concentrate on covering mandated services and forego the optional passport service.

County officials had emphasized passports were still available at various county post offices.

Passport restoration is now possible because prothonotary and clerk of courts employees were physically stationed in a shared office at the courthouse in 2019, allowing cross training and other efficiencies.

A request was sent to the Philadelphia Passport Agency in early 2020 for Luzerne County to once again become a passport acceptance site. The county was offered the choice to rejoin the program this June.

“Many people have expressed the desire to have this service restored to the courthouse, and we are very thankful to be able to do so,” Hoggarth said.

The county will receive $35 for each passport application it handles, she told council.

Passport applications will be processed by appointment only.

Appointments will be scheduled weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The office eventually plans to create an online scheduling system for the public to make appointments, but phone scheduling is required for now at 570-825-1744.

Hoggarth noted the county will not be taking photographs required for passports. Applicants must bring a photograph meeting specifications.