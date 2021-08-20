iframe> </div></p> </div> <div class="td-post-featured-image"><a href="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/127482200_web1_233165240_676215996669433_3451036685475765314_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" data-caption=""><img width="640" height="360" class="entry-thumb td-modal-image" src="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/127482200_web1_233165240_676215996669433_3451036685475765314_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" srcset="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/127482200_web1_233165240_676215996669433_3451036685475765314_n.jpg.optimal.jpg 640w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/127482200_web1_233165240_676215996669433_3451036685475765314_n-300x169.jpg.optimal.jpg 300w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/127482200_web1_233165240_676215996669433_3451036685475765314_n-600x338.jpg.optimal.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" alt=" " title="127482200_web1_233165240_676215996669433_3451036685475765314_n"/></a></div> <div class="accessibility"> <button id="listenButton1" class="responsivevoice-button" type="button" value="Play" title="ResponsiveVoice Tap to Start/Stop Speech"><span>🔊 Listen to this</span></button> <script> listenButton1.onclick = function(){ if(responsiveVoice.isPlaying()){ responsiveVoice.cancel(); }else{ responsiveVoice.speak("It\'s Friday! That means Kerry is here to announce the latest winner in our Times Leader Cares giveaway program. Watch the video to see who won!", "US English Female"); } }; </script> <input class="fontadjust" type = "button" value = "A" id = "normal"/> <input class="fontadjustlarger" type = "button" value = "A" id = "larger"/> <input class="fontadjustlargest" type = "button" value = "A" id = "largest"/> </div> <div class="loginPrompt" style="font-weight:700; font-size:20px; border-bottom:1px solid #000000;"> Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.<br> <b><a style="color:#c00c00;" href="https://www.timesleader.com/subscribe" title="Subscribe to the Times Leader">Click here to subscribe today</a></b> or <b><a href="https://www.timesleader.com/log-in-to-the-times-leader" style="color:#c00c00;">Login</a></b>. </div> <article id="content"> <p>It’s Friday! That means Kerry is here to announce the latest winner in our Times Leader Cares giveaway program. Watch the video to see who won!</p> <div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-content_bottom tdi_2_bd1 td_block_template_1"> <style> /* custom css */ .tdi_2_bd1.td-a-rec{ text-align: center; }.tdi_2_bd1 .td-element-style{ z-index: -1; }.tdi_2_bd1.td-a-rec-img{ text-align: left; }.tdi_2_bd1.td-a-rec-img img{ margin: 0 auto 0 0; }@media (max-width: 767px) { .tdi_2_bd1.td-a-rec-img { text-align: center; } } </style><hr /> <!-- Avant Publications; TVX InContent --> <div style="min-width: 300px;width: 100%"> <div id="ahm-vidya-2" style="display: inline-block; vertical-align: top;width: calc( 100% - 310px ); min-width: 300px;"></div> <div style="display: inline-block; margin: 0 5px 0 0;"><div style="vertical-align: top;width: 300px; min-height: 50px;" id="_snup-tvx-ldgr1"></div></div> </div> </div> </article> <script> var content = document.getElementById("content"); var normalButton = document.getElementById("normal"); var largerButton = document.getElementById("larger"); var largestButton = document.getElementById("largest"); normalButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "15px"; } largerButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "20px"; } largestButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "30px"; } </script> </div> <footer> <div class="td-post-source-tags"> </div> <div class="td-post-sharing-bottom"><div class="td-post-sharing-classic"><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.timesleader.com/news/1508268/tl-cares-week-14-winner-announcement&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:auto; height:21px; background-color:transparent;">