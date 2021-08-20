🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s administration has decided to bring in an outside consultant to help in “overseeing a well-run election” on Nov. 2.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced the hiring of The Elections Group to assist the county election bureau and respond to the county citizen Election Board’s “needs and requests.”

The Elections Group will be paid $70,000, Crocamo said, adding that the county budget/finance division confirmed the funds are available.

“The Elections Group will provide embedded management support, including ‘ground support’ through mid-November,” Crocamo told council in an email.

She referred council to The Elections Group’s website at www.electionsgroup.com, saying the county’s primary contact will be Colorado-based Jennifer Morrell.

The site says the company works with state and local election officials to implement new programs or improve processes for voters and stakeholders.

“Our team of election experts works quickly to provide guidance, resources and direct management support for your jurisdiction,” it said.

Possible special assignments for The Elections Group may include work with mail ballot drop boxes and protocols to ensure the security of ballots, Crocamo said.

Suggestions also have been made for more online instructional videos for election workers and the public, which is a service provided by The Elections Group.