WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 51 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 840.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,335 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,168 cases and 489 deaths; Monroe County has 15,734 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 3,637 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,265,540.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6–Aug. 12, stood at 6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 19:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 64.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,974,770 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Aug. 20.

• 5,861,445 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,935 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.