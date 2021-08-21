🔊 Listen to this

Carl Ruschel acknowledges that he has always loved Mustangs. One, however, holds a special place in his heart.

A true “barn find,” Ruschel’s 1990 Mustang GT Convertible has been a labor of love for about 20 years. The convertible topped the Mustang category in the Times Leader’s Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest.

“It’s basically all original,” Ruschel said of the blue and gray 5.0 Engine, 5 Speed Stick 25th Anniversary Edition model, although he did make two modifications, namely the convertible top and the seats.

Otherwise, the car looks as it would have when it rolled out of the factory over three decades ago.

Ruschel said a friend, John Halliday, discovered the vehicle and led him to it about 20 years ago. Well cared for, it was being stored in a barn in the Huntington Mills area.

The car still enjoys a quiet and careful existence. Ruschel only takes it out in nice weather; it spends the winters — and rainy days — safely under cover.