WILKES-BARRE — Some guys have jobs you just can’t beat.

Or in the case of Dave Getz and Jim McCarty, their jobs are to keep the beat.

And you can’t beat that.

Getz has been the drummer for Big Brother & the Holding Company, the band that backed the legendary Janis Joplin in the 1960s, scoring big with “Piece of My Heart,” “Down On Me,” “Summertime,” and “Ball and Chain.”

McCarty is the original drummer of the Yardbirds, who scored big in the ’60s with hits like “For Your Love,” “Heart Full of Soul,” “Shapes of Things,” and “Over Under Sideways Down.”

Getz and McCarty and their legendary bands will be in Wilkes-Barre, along with Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Ticket prices are: $59.50, $69.50, $75.50 and, $89.50, plus fees.

“The musicianship in these bands is just outstanding,” promoter Edd Raineri said. “I was simply blown away when I saw them perform in concert.”

Getz and McCarty agreed to be interviewed by the Times Leader and they both said they can’t wait to get to Wilkes-Barre and play all those great songs for an appreciative crowd.

Peter Asher, once a member of the British duo “Peter & Gordon,” and Jeremy Clyde, once a member of the British duo “Chad & Jeremy,” have joined together to showcase their many ’60s hits including, “A World Without Love,” “I Go to Pieces,” A Summer Song,” “Yesterday’s Gone,” and more.

Getz and guitarist Peter Albin, who founded the band in 1965 — Getz joined in 1966 — said Sophia Ramos will be singing with them when they visit Wilkes-Barre.

“We met Sophia in Central Park in 2003,” Getz said. “She’s an incredible singer. She’s right up there with Janis, but nobody sounds like Janis. And we try to avoid that anyway. We don’t want an imitator — we’re not a tribute band. Sophia sings the material with authority and passion.”

Speaking of Joplin, Getz said he and the band members knew immediately that she had a special talent.

“And she worked hard to develop and she got better and better,” Getz said. “We all felt she was the right singer for us — she had the power and energy.”

Joplin left Big Brother at the end of 1968. She was at Woodstock with a different group in 1969.

“That’s what Janis was like — she was always trying to go further,” Getz said. “Her intensity and energy was unbelievable.”

Getz said he is in great shape at 81 and he said he keeps playing “because I can.” He said being a musician is not like other professions where you retire.

“Why stop dong something you love so much?” he asked. “But I can say that when we started back in the sixties, we never thought we would still be doing it in 2021. Hell, look at the Rolling Stones — they’re about to go on tour again.”

Getz said the band still plays the music well and they enjoy playing it for people who still want to hear it.

“And we all want to keep doing it,” Getz said. “It’s not like sports, where you have a window where you hit 40 and you’re an old man. You can play music your entire life.”

Getz said touring can cause a lot of wear and tear and with the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling was even more difficult.

“That’s the hardest part of it,” He said. “But all the bands on this tour get along and we all enjoy traveling and playing together. We all share respect and admiration for each other.

Getz grew up in Brooklyn and now lives in Northern California.

McCarty lone original in Yardbirds

McCarty, who lives in France, said he still keeps in touch with past members of The Yardbirds, like Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck. But he said the current version of the legendary band will thrill the audience with those iconic Yardbirds hit songs.

McCarty said the band was greatly influenced by American blues performers and took it from there.

“It all happened at once,” McCarty said. “We were really young when we started and we heard America blues guys. That’s how it all began., They were sort of our idols, then we developed our own sound. We wanted to create the Yardbirds sound.”

McCarty, 78, like Getz, said he still enjoys playing.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he said. “We don’t tour as much as we once did, but we love playing those great songs. The music from the sixties is timeless, We are very lucky to have had all those hits and to still be going and to be so popular.”

McCarty said the sixties were an exciting time, not only for music, but for changes in fashion and attitudes.

“It was an truly exiting time,” McCarty sad. “There was a lot going on”

He mentioned several bands that hit the airwaves, like the Rolling Stones, the Animals, the Kinks and many more.

“They all were so good,” McCarty said. “We had many great gigs and moments with great memories.”

Asked if he and the band members knew what was going on back then how the world was changing?

“Look, we were having fun earning a bit of money and enjoying life,” McCarty said. “And we were traveling the world. Sometimes it was difficult to keep your feet on the ground.”

McCarty said the name The Yardbirds is a reference to the hobos that once hung around train yards.

“When the came up, it sounded good and we went with it,” he said.

McCarty said he never gets tired on the music and he still gets a rush when the crowd reacts to a particular song.

“To the fans, we have a great repertoire and great musicians,” McCarty said. “It will be exciting to hear all those songs and bring back the spirit of those times.”