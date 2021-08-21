🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival was a great success and amid the hysteria, the winners of the kielbasa competition were announced.

Tarnowski’s Kielbasa, 579 East Main St., Nanticoke, won both titles — fresh and smoked. The competition this year was a bit different than years prior.

Terry Womelsdorf and Jaynan Temerantz, chair and co-chair of Plymouth Alive, announced this year that the annual Kielbasa Competition would be a “People’s Choice” event. Instead of a crowd gathering at an indoor venue, Kielbasa Festival attendees were able to vote for their favorite kielbasa.

Signs were placed on all the participating kielbasa vendors’ booths for people to fill out. The ballots were then dropped off at boxes at the Plymouth Alive t-shirt tent located in the center of town.

Winners were announced from the bandshell. Only one vote was allowed per person.

It was different for sure. Lost was the raucous event that was held in recent years at the Plymouth American Legion Post 463 on Center Avenue. Lost was the accordion player offering polkas as the crowd sang along. Lost were the jokes — usually pretty bad — drawing groans from the crowd. Lost was the crowd and the grand entrance of “Kielbasa Man.”

A panel of judges would taste each of the entrants kielbasa offerings — half the judges tasted fresh kielbasa, the other half tasted smoked. Each entrant would prepare a decorative display, making all sorts of scenes out of kielbasa.

It was a fun time, but time goes on.

When the dust settled on the 2021 Kielbasa Festival, Womelsdorf asked me to compile a list of all winners dating back to 2004, the first year of the festival. It took some research and special thanks to Gail Bosak of Bosak’s Choice Meats in Olyphant for filling in the blanks for years I could not find results. Bosak’s, as you can see below, has garnered more first place titles than anyone, with Komensky’s of Duryea a close second.

Here are the year-by-year results — first place winners only:

Plymouth Kielbasa Contest winners

2004: Fresh, Komensky’s; Smoked, Fetch’s

2005: Bosak’s, Fresh & Smoked

2006: Komensky’s, Fresh & Smoked

2007: Bosak’s, Fresh & Smoked

2008: Bosak’s, Fresh & Smoked

2009: Bosak’s, Fresh; Plains Meat Market, Smoked

2010: Bosak’s, Fresh & Smoked

2011: Komensky’s, Fresh; Fetch’s, Smoked

2012: Bosak’s, Fresh; Komensky’s, Smoked

2013: Komensky’s, Fresh & Smoked

2014: Komensky’s, Fresh; Bosak’s, Smoked

2015: Bosak’s, Fresh; Komensky’s, Smoked

2016: Tarnowski’s, Fresh; Komensky’s, Smoked

2017: Bosak’s, Fresh & Smoked

2018: Bosak’s, Fresh; Komensky’s, Smoked

2019: Bosak’s. Fresh; Tarnowski’s, Smoked

2020: FESTIVAL CANCELED

2021: Tarnowski’s, Fresh & Smoked

Totals

Bosak’s: 10 Fresh; 6 Smoked

Komensky’s: 5 Fresh; 6 Smoked

Tarnowski’s: 2 Fresh; 2 Smoked

Fetch’s: 2 Smoked

Plains Meat Market: 1 smoked

It was a great festival for sure, with thousands walking Plymouth’s Main Street for two days and nights. And the event, I’m sure, raised considerable funds which will be returned to organizations and programs in the borough.

This past week, it was the Pittston Tomato Festival, which again drew large crowds and offered great food, fun and music to all who attended. It’s a great time for all and for the community.

And both festivals managed to return after a year off due to the pandemic. And as numbers appear to be surging in recent days, we can be thankful that these events were able to be held.

Just as we are getting used to a return to normalcy, the damn virus creeps back into our lives and causes us to, at the very least, be concerned about our health once again.

Nobody wants to “mask-up,” but it looks like those days are here again. One good thing, more people are getting vaccinated and that should help to push back the virus and slow it down.

The annual Reunion Dance that featured Joe Nardone & the All Stars and Eddie Day & the Starfires brought 700 people to Irem Temple’s open air pavilion on Aug. 14. And coming up Labor Day weekend is the La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton. And of course all those church and fire company bazaars and picnics that are held every weekend and raise needed revenue.

People flock to these events. They enjoy them and all they offer. They all are part of the fabric of our community and our pre-pandemic life.

We’ve gotten though this so far. Let’s see it through.